Weather Blog: Staying hot Friday, afternoon showers possible

Happy Thursday everyone!

The summer heat is in full force this afternoon as highs in many locations are flirting with 90 degrees. We actually reached 90 degrees in Burlington, VT for the first time since August 11th of 2020 when we topped off at 92 degrees. A few pop up showers and isolated storms are possible through the evening, otherwise dry tonight. Overnight lows will remain mild, in the lower 60s. Winds stay south 5-10 mph.

Friday will feature some more cloud cover, and another round of spotty afternoon showers and even an isolated storm. Highs will be in the 80s once again. Winds remain south 5-10 mph into the afternoon, locking in the warmer air. Dewpoints will also reach into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees, so it may feel a tad humid outside! Your weekend does not look to be a washout, but limited sunshine returns into Saturday with afternoon shower chances. A cold front will approach the region Sunday. A few storms may develop into the afternoon as this moves through. Highs this weekend will reach into the upper 70s.

Sunny skies and cooler temperatures return into Monday with highs near 70.

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn