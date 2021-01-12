Weather Blog: Steady forecast into midweek

Good afternoon!

We’re maintaining status-quo right into the middle of the work week with more clouds than sun, a few snow showers and mild temperatures. By this weekend, however, some messy weather could arrive.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy with a few light snow showers, little to no accumulation expected outside of the St. Lawrence River Valley, where an inch or two is possible. Roads may still become slick and snow-covered, even with just a dusting. Mild; steady in the mid to low 20s. Light south wind.

Wednesday – More clouds than sun. Occasional flurries or light snow showers are possible. Upper 20s to mid 30s. South 5-10 mph.

Thursday – More clouds than sun. A few areas of patchy drizzle (or by the evening, freezing drizzle) may be possible over central and southern zones. Mid to upper 30s. South 5-10 mph.

Friday – More clouds than sun. Upper 30s to low 40s. Southeast 5-10 mph.

This weekend, an occluded front approaches on Friday night, spreading either rain or a rain/snow mix into the region through Saturday morning. Then, along the front, an area of low pressure will likely form just off the mid-Atlantic coast and zip north. As colder air is pulled in behind that low, rain will transition to snow, with upslope snow showers continuing into the mountains Sunday and Monday. Snow is likely to be wet and slushy, but beyond that, forecast details are still very vague. There is little agreement among models regarding how much snow piles up and where – though this likely to be an elevation-dependent event, so stay tuned!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault