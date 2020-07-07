Weather Blog: Steamy end to the week

After a comfortable night, a warm front has nosed into the region Tuesday morning, shifting our wind direction to the south allowing for some warm and muggy air to begin settling into the Champlain Valley, and eventually the rest of the region.

You’ll noticed those rising dewpoints, as temperatures near 90°, a few scattered showers and storms are also possible over the North Country and Champlain Valley.

Tonight will be warm and muggy with temperatures only falling into the upper 60’s, and dewpoints remaining sticky in the upper 60’s

Wednesday forecast brings the cold front with our low pressure system to the north. That front will roll through much of the region from late morning, into early afternoon firing off showers and t’storms. Storms could pack a punch with gusty winds and small hail possible. Temperatures climb to the low 90’s

Thursday and Friday are both looking like the warmest days of the week, with temperatures in the low to mid 90’s in the valleys and dewpoints in the upper 60’s and low 70’s. Heat index values could near 100° meaning it’s so important for you to find some way to stay cool!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley