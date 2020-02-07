Weather Blog: Still a lot of snow left to fall

WHAT A MESS!

Conditions varied overnight, from moderate snow over in the North Country, to an icy glaze through the Champlain Valley and NEK, but no matter where you are road conditions were tricky this morning!

Cold air is slowly but surely intruding southward changing the sleet & freezing rain into snow. Eventually, we all can expect the flakes flying… some will see more than others.

We’ve seen very few snowfall reports thus far, Malone has about 7 inches, but with snow already falling and on the ground were are still expected another 8-12 inches here in the Burlington and Plattsburgh area. Southern parts of the NEK near St. Jay 4-8″ and through the Upper Valley 1-4″

Tonight expect the snow to slowly taper off after midnight and become more confined to the higher elevations thanks to northwesterly flow and upslope on our western slopes. Temperatures free-fall back into the single digits even below zero. Combined with that blustery northwest wind and windchill are well below zero by Saturday Morning.

Expect partly to mostly sunny skies through the weekend, with temperatures going from the teens Saturday to the upper 20’s for Sunday.

Stay safe out there

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley