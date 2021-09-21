Weather Blog: Still breezy, more clouds midweek

Good evening!

It’s been a beautiful start to the work week with ample sunshine and comfortable top temps in the 70s. We will stick with the 70s mid to late week, but clouds increase, rain chances slowly go up and a south breeze hangs on.

Big picture, there’s a stalled frontal boundary just off to our west draped across the eastern Great Lakes. Along that boundary, an area of low pressure forms near the Tennessee River Valley and lifts north, hugging the front and then by Thursday, retrograding back west across the Great Lakes. Finally, Friday, the low pushes an occluded front through our region bringing a period of steady rainfall to close out the work week. Here’s the day-by-day:

Tonight – Increasing clouds. Mild, mid 50s to low 60s. South wind 5-15 mph.

Wednesday – Partly sunny with a slim chance at a brief passing shower, especially over higher terrain. Many stay dry, but those that catch a short-lived bout of rain should expect less than one-tenth of an inch (with up to one-quarter of an inch in the St. Lawrence River Valley). Mid 70s. South wind 10-15 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy with a handful of showers. Low to mid 60s. South wind 5-15 mph.

Thursday – A mix of sun and clouds; mainly dry. Mid to upper 70s. South wind 10-20 mph.

Thursday Night into Friday – A line of steady rainfall with heavier embedded downpours approaches west to east and slowly crosses through our region. Expect at least one-half inch of rain, with many totals exceeding one inch. Ahead of the rain, it will get quite gusty, particularly throughout higher terrain. Mid 60s Thursday night, then settling near 70 degrees Friday.

Saturday – Mostly sunny. Upper 60s to low 70s.

Sunday – Partly sunny with a couple of showers scooting by. Mid to upper 60s.

Have a lovely evening!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault