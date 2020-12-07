Weather Blog: Still chilly Tuesday, then light midweek snow

Good afternoon!

The chill sticks around into Tuesday, though with a calmer north wind, before light snow slips by midweek. If you’re hoping for a bit of reprieve, milder air and even rain could return by the weekend. Let’s break it down day-by-day.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy with an isolated, stray flurry possible. Mid teens to mid 20s.

Tuesday – Still cloudy and cold with a high in the mid 20s to near 30°, though the wind is lighter, from the north at 10 mph. An isolated flurry or snow shower is still in the cards, especially in the mountains, though most are flake-free. Clearing partially into Tuesday night, low teens to low 20s.

Wednesday – A weak wave moves through bringing mainly light snow, which may mix with rain through immediate large, warmer valleys. Low to mid 30s. Snow will total a dusting to 1″ in valleys, with 1-3″ over higher terrain.

Thursday – Higher terrain snow showers are possible, on-and-off, though overall, it’s much quieter. Mid to upper 30s.

Friday – Mostly cloudy. Near 40°.

Saturday – More clouds than sun. Low 40s.

Sunday – Rain is likely, except for some wet snow over mountain peaks, with temps reaching well into the 40s as a storm passes to our west, putting us on the warmer side. Once a cold front sweeps through Sunday night into Monday, however, some post-frontal snow showers may swing back in.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault