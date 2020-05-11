Weather Blog: Still chilly Tuesday

Good afternoon!

Yes, the deep freeze sticks around after today’s rain. However, there are warmer days in sight! The end of the week will bring long-anticipated warmer weather.

Tonight – Showers stick around through about midnight, and possibly mix with or change to snow briefly in the Northeast Kingdom between sunset and midnight. After midnight, the sky begins to clear and temps tumble. The mid 20s to mid 30s serve as a really cold Tuesday morning wake-up call! Brrr.

Tuesday – It’s brisk all day despite ample sunshine. The temp maxes out in the 40s for most, to around 50 degrees in broad valleys. While most remain dry, a weak wave will allow for a handful of evening rain and/or snow showers to cruise by quickly. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear. 20s to near 30 degrees.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny and finally warming! We’re back into the 50s.

Thursday – Mostly sunny. Low to mid 60s.

Friday – Rain returns. We’re dodging showers, but it’s nice and mild with a top temp in the 60s.

Have a fantastic Tuesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault