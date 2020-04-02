Weather Blog: Still dreary heading into Friday

Good afternoon!

A broad area of low pressure spins off the Atlantic coast, slowly meandering closer tonight, allowing more snow to changeover to rain, before finally moving south and out of our hair Friday.

Tonight – Light rain and snow showers with little to no wintry accumulation. Steady temp in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees. North wind 10-15 mph.

Friday – Rain gradually diminishes from north to south, though clouds and patchy drizzle lingers well into the evening. A few breaks of afternoon sun are not out of the question. Rain totals from Thursday night into Friday range from around 0.10″ in northern New York to up to 0.50″ in eastern Vermont and New Hampshire. Mid 40s to near 50 degrees. North wind 10-15 mph.

Friday Night – Patchy drizzle under a mostly cloudy sky as low-level moisture gets trapped in place over the North Country. Low to mid 30s.

Saturday – Morning clouds may prove quite stubborn for much of the day, but some clearing is anticipated. It just may not lead to equal sunshine across the board. Low 50s. Light north wind.

Sunday – More clouds than sun with a few scattered showers possible due to a weak front sliding by. Low to mid 50s.

Have a great night!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault