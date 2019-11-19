Weather Blog: Still dreary Wednesday







Good evening!

Clouds linger on overnight and into Wednesday with a few flurries or areas of drizzle. Snow showers tomorrow, also light, put down a fresh dusting to around one-half inch. Sunshine finally returns Thursday.

Tuesday night – Clouds hang tough for us overnight, lowering to fog with limited visibility in spots. That low cloud cover will keep spitting raindrops or snowflakes, but no additional accumulation is expected through Wednesday morning. Mid 20s to low 30s.

Wednesday – It’s another dreary day with a resurgence of light snow mid-morning into the afternoon. Expect just a fresh dusting to around 0.50″, perhaps up to 1.0″ over higher terrain. Snow may mix with rain in broad valleys. Beyond that, it’s a low-impact weather day. Mid to upper 30s. Light north wind 5-10 mph.

Thursday – Becoming partly sunny(!), even just briefly with clouds filling back in during the afternoon. Near 40 degrees. Light north wind.

Friday – A rain/snow mix arrives Thursday night, followed by on-and-off rain showers through the day on Friday with a warm top temp in the low to mid 40s. Then, a brief transition back to snow showers follows Friday night into Saturday morning. Quiet weather follows for the weekend!

Have a great night and a wonderful Wednesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault