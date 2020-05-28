Weather Blog: Still hot & humid, but not quite record-breaking

SkyTracker Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Boy yesterday was HOT! So hot we broke daily high-temperature records in many communities and the record for the hottest temperature in the month of May in Burlington!

How did you keep cool? Hopefully it was in a nice cool body of water or near the air conditioner!

Now Thursday’s high temperature will come in a bit cooler… emphasis on the bit. We miss adding this warm stretch in the record books for a May heatwave by just a few degrees. 86° is definitely a little bit cooler than 95° but it’s still feeling just as hot and just as humid.

The saving grace is some cloud cover that keeps us a little bit cooler, and our winds are out of the south at 5-15 mph helping to bring a cooler breezy to the stuffy air.

We’re still hot & humid Friday, but relief is on the way as a cold front moves through bringing strong to severe storms through the afternoon. Some of these storm could feature gusty winds, heavy rain, and even small hail, Friday is a day to stay weather aware!

Behind that front comes much cooler and drier air that settles into the region for the weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog