Weather Blog: Still hot & humid, but not quite record-breaking

Boy yesterday was HOT! So hot we broke daily high-temperature records in many communities and the record for the hottest temperature in the month of May in Burlington!

How did you keep cool? Hopefully it was in a nice cool body of water or near the air conditioner!

Now Thursday’s high temperature will come in a bit cooler… emphasis on the bit. We miss adding this warm stretch in the record books for a May heatwave by just a few degrees. 86° is definitely a little bit cooler than 95° but it’s still feeling just as hot and just as humid.

The saving grace is some cloud cover that keeps us a little bit cooler, and our winds are out of the south at 5-15 mph helping to bring a cooler breezy to the stuffy air.

We’re still hot & humid Friday, but relief is on the way as a cold front moves through bringing strong to severe storms through the afternoon. Some of these storm could feature gusty winds, heavy rain, and even small hail, Friday is a day to stay weather aware!

Behind that front comes much cooler and drier air that settles into the region for the weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley