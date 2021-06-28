Weather Blog: Still hot, humid Tuesday

Good afternoon!

This potential heat wave marches on with another round of high temps in the 90s Monday afternoon. It takes three; one last afternoon at 90° or above will give us that official heat wave. Regardless, it’s still quite miserable Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90° and heat index values reaching into the 90s thanks to all of that humidity, which goes nowhere overnight as the temp hovers in the 70s. That’s under a mostly clear sky with isolated t’storms fizzling with sunset Monday. Tomorrow, a few more t’storms fire off during the afternoon, particularly over central and southern counties, on an otherwise very sunny day. Rain chances increase mid to late week with more numerous showers. The high temp will drop off into the upper 70s to low 80s.

Have a great night! Stay cool!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault