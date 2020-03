Today: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered rain showers early, becoming more widespread and heavy by afternoon. Temperatures climb to the mid 50’s

Tonight: Rain showers ending by midnight, temps falling to the low 20’s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, low 40’s

Thursday: Partly sunny, low 40’s

Friday: Rain showers, as temperatures climb to the upper 40’s

Saturday: Partly sunny with temperatures in the mid 30’s

Sunday: Mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid 30’s