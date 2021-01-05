Weather Blog: Still very quiet forecast

Good afternoon!

The weather forecast remains quite steady and tranquil with only minor day-to-day changes. Let’s break it down.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy with scattered light snow, generally totaling under 0.5″ of new accumulation. Patchy freezing mist or drizzle may be possible, too, from low clouds. Mid to low 20s. North 5-7 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy early with some partial clearing possible by the afternoon, especially in larger valleys such as the Champlain Valley and Connecticut River Valley. Near 30°. N 10 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy with a few flurries. Upper teens to low 20s.

Thursday – More clouds than sun. Near 30°.

Friday – Partly sunny. Low to mid 20s.

Saturday – Partly sunny. Low to mid 20s.

Sunday – Mostly sunny. Mid to upper 20s.

Have a fantastic evening!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault

