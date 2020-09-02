Weather Blog: Storms give way to settled weather through the weekend

Its a cloudy and damp start to the day, with scattered showers and heavier downpours.

It might not be the drought busting rain we are all searching for… but every little bit helps right?

Grab the rain gear as you head out because if you don’t see rain this morning there’s another chance this evening, with breezy winds out of the south at 10-20 mph with gusts as high as 30mph.

A few showers and even a rumble of thunder or two lingers past sunset, but most are wrapped up after midnight and skies will clear out. Morning low’s will vary based on how much the clouds can clear out, with warmer temperatures in the low 60’s for folks with clouds, upper 40’s for folks that see clearing.

Thursday’s forecast is looking quiet and partly to mostly sunny, with temperatures still warm in the low 80’s but another washed out cold front (with no rain, just a few more clouds) will swing through Friday helping to drop our temperatures into the low 70’s and leaving sunshine through the weekend.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley