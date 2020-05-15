Weather Blog: Storms this evening giving way to quiet conditions this weekend

Happy Friday everyone!

A stormy end to our week with highs today peaking in the lower 70s in many locations, a cold front is about to draw in some cooler and more seasonable air for the weekend. Tornado Watch is also in place for southern VT and NH until 10 pm Friday. This just means these locations could see storms capable of producing a tornado. (Below)

The Storm Prediction Center has issued an Enhanced Risk for severe weather for those locations. Strong winds, heavy rain, small hail, and localized flooding are all possible with these storms. Many areas see close to an inch of rainfall by 11 pm tonight.

Tonight showers linger but we being to dry out. Lows tonight fall back into the upper 40s near 50 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies remain before clouds decrease into Saturday morning. This weekend is looking decent! Mainly dry Saturday with highs in the mid 60s. Sunday clouds increase with rain arriving late, but temperatures remain in the mid to upper 60s.

More widespread rainfall moves in for Monday before another dry and sunny stretch of weather returns mid to late next week. Have a great weekend everyone.

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn