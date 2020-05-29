Weather Blog: Stormy forecast tonight with cooler conditions this weekend

Happy Friday everyone!

A stormy and rainy end to the day today, but we are not in the clear just yet. Thunderstorms that could be strong to severe are still possible through tonight as a cold front moves through the region. That will eventually return the comfy and cool air to the region, but we remain on the humid and sticky side into tonight.

Additional rainfall totals will be around a half an inch with locally higher amounts due to any storms that do develop. In any severe storms we could see hail, gusty winds and heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding in poor drainage areas. Severe Thunderstorm Watch remain in place until 9 pm tonight for most of Vermont.

Tonight we begin to clear out past the midnight hour with lows falling back into the 60s. We track some sunshine into Saturday but shower chances increase into the afternoon and overnight. Highs on Saturday cooler, only in the mid 70s.

By Sunday sunshine returns but we actually track below average temperatures returning, even into next week. Highs remain in the low to mid 60s.

Overall, storms chances remain tonight until around midnight. Be prepared and stay inside when any storms do come rolling through. Have a great weekend!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn