Weather Blog: Stormy start Tuesday before cooler air arrives tonight

Happy Tuesday everyone!

A stormy start for some as a cold front moves through the region this morning. This will bring some fall-like temperatures to the area as we move into tonight and mid week. Showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast through the morning and early afternoon. Highs peak in the upper 70s near 80 degrees. Winds become breezy out of the northwest through the afternoon 10-20 mph.

Tonight we begin to dry out with lows chilly, falling into the lower 50s for most. By Wednesday we are sunny once again and dry along with low humidity as dew points fall into the lower 40s. Highs on Wednesday will be the cooler air we have seen in a WHILE! Highs mid week only in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Overnight lows once again near 50.

Shower chances arrive into Thursday as temperatures remain cooler than average.

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn