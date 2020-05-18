Weather Blog: Stretch of sunshine

Good afternoon!

We’re kicking off a beautiful stretch of sunny, warm days that will have many thinking we’ve skipped Spring and jumped right into Summer. Let’s get the breakdown.

Tonight – Mostly clear. Upper 30s to mid 40s.

Tuesday – Mostly to partly sunny. Seasonable, mid to upper 60s and approaching 70 degrees through broad valleys. Light north wind 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear. Mid to low 40s.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny. Low 70s.

Thursday – Mostly sunny. Mid 70s.

Friday – Mostly sunny. Near 80 degrees.

Have a great week!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault