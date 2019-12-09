Weather Blog: Strong cold front arrives Tuesday











Good Monday evening!

Wet, warm and windy weather continues overnight into early Tuesday. Then, a strong cold front comes sweeping through to once again push our temps below average. Let’s break it down.

Tonight – Areas of light to moderate rain continues over central and southern Vermont and New Hampshire, with periodic drizzle over northern New York and northern Vermont. An additional 0.10-0.50″ falls, with areas of dense fog forming once the rain winds down after midnight. The temp holds steady in the low 40s with a south wind gusting occasionally to 30 mph.

Tuesday – A few scattered rain showers roll through during the morning, but all eyes will be on a midday to early afternoon cold front that comes racing through. This front will take the temp down, from the mid and upper 30s mid to late morning, all the way through the 30s and 20s to the upper teens by daybreak Wednesday. A few isolated snow showers may be possible over higher terrain, but for most, the biggest sign of the cold frontal passage will be a shift in the wind, to out the west, with still some 30 mph gusts.

Wednesday – It’s a partly sunny day, though cold, with the temp hanging out in the 20s all day long. A few late day and evening snow showers may be possible.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault