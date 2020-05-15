Weather Blog: Strong storms Friday Afternoon

We asked for spring-like weather and seasonable temperatures and we definitely got it. Nothing says spring has arrived like an active weather day!

A low-pressure system is tracking over the Great Lake region, bringing with it a warm and cold front. Early this morning that warm front has extended into New England pushing northward and kicking off a few light rain showers.

Mid-morning, we’ll get a little bit of break from the rain, but don’t put the rain gear away so fast!

The next round of showers and storms takes aim at the region between 12 pm and 4 pm, some of which could be strong to severe especially in south and central Vermont.

These storms will be capable of producing strong damaging wind gusts, heavy downpours, frequent lightning. There is a slight chance some small hail could fall, and keeping a close watch on any rotating storms as a brief spin up or small tornado isn’t out of the question.

Because of that risk for severe weather the Storm Prediction Center has placed part of southern Vermont under a Enhanced risk for severe storms.

Through the afternoon, it’s important to stay weather aware, keep an eye to the sky, and have a way to receive a severe thunderstorm warning, or even tornado warning if conditions warrant it. (Hint: I heard the My Champlain Valley app is Great!)

The threat for severe weather comes to an end after sunset, and we wrap up the heavier rain before midnight, leaving some lingering areas of drizzle.

Some areas of drizzle could be leftover early Saturday morning, especially in the higher terrain and the Northeast Kingdom, otherwise skies clear to partly sunny, as temperatures climb to the mid 60’s. Same story for Sunday, partly sunny with temperatures in the mid 60’s!

Have a wonderful weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley