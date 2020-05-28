Weather Blog: Strong storms likely Friday

Good evening!

Active weather will close out the work week with showers and thunderstorms anticipated Friday afternoon and evening. Then, a much cooler weekend unfolds with the first few days of June running well below average, too.

Tonight, the remnants of Tropical Storm Bertha pass to our west, providing a thick layer of clouds and even a few spotty, light showers, primarily over New York’s North Country. Most remain dry, but that tropical air mass keeps the air very heavy and humid with a low temp in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees. The only upside is the south breeze of 10-20 mph that kicked up this afternoon sticks with us overnight.

Friday morning gets underway on a quiet note with a mix of sun and clouds overhead. Very quickly the temp will move back into the mid to upper 80s with dewpoints in the mid and upper 60s – yuck! By the afternoon, an approaching cold front (the first of two) will feed off that heat and humidity to produce scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of those storms may end up be strong to severe, especially over New York and western Vermont between noon and 10 PM. The biggest risks we face in any strong thunderstorms are damaging wind gusts and torrential rainfall. Locations that get more than one heavy downpour passing overhead could end up facing flash flooding with 1-3″ of rain.

Between sunset and midnight, the convection will die off – though there remains a slight chance for an overnight downpour and rumble of thunder. Mid to low 60s. Saturday morning the last showers taper off, but a second round is likely by the afternoon as another cold front sneaks through. These showers promise to be lighter and less impressive, though it could put a brief damper on outdoor plans. High temp Saturday in the 70s. By Sunday, the sunshine returns, but we’re trading in flip flops for sweatshirts. The temp only hits the 60s during the day through Tuesday, with a low temp at night bottoming out in the 40s to upper 30s.

Have a marvelous evening! Stay cool!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault