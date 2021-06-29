Weather Blog: Strong storms likely Wednesday

Good evening!

It’s official – Burlington has reached its first heat wave (three consecutive days at 90+°). Tomorrow, we’ll back down into the 80s, with mid 70s on the way to close out the week Thursday and Friday; that’s on the heels of an approaching cold front Wednesday. Tomorrow’s cold front will be the focus for the third day of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Expect the activity to be a bit more widespread and for some of those storms to be strong to severe, especially throughout central and southern Vermont and New Hampshire. Storms may produce heavy rain and damaging wind gusts. While a few morning storms are not out-of-the-question, stronger storms are more likely between midday and sunset. For more information, click here.

Have a great evening!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault