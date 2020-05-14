Weather Blog: Strong storms possible Friday afternoon

Good afternoon!

Clouds increase Thursday evening with wet weather on the way to close out the work week. Tonight, scattered light to moderate showers pop up after sunset, right through early Friday morning. It will be milder than the last several nights, in the 40s.

Tomorrow, a stretch of drier weather mid morning to early afternoon will help destabilize the atmosphere and provide fuel for showers and thunderstorms later in the day. The temp reaches through the 60s to around 70 degrees. Mid-afternoon, all eyes will be on the radar as heavy downpours and storms bubble up.

Some of those storms, particularly over central and southern Vermont and New Hampshire, maybe strong to severe, capable of producing damaging wind gusts and heavy rain. There’s also a chance for hail and a brief, spin-up tornado or two cannot be ruled out. Rain will taper off Friday evening with quieter weather to follow over the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday are partly sunny. Mid to upper 60s. It’s soggy again by Monday as more rain moves in.

Have a nice evening!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault