Weather Blog: Strong thunderstorms lead to flash flooding

SkyTracker Blog
Posted: / Updated:

Heavy rain has lead to flash flooding across eastern Vermont and New Hampshire.

A very slow moving complex of thunderstorm has dumped 2-3″ of rain leading to flooding in many locations.

Flash Flood Warning are posted around the region:

In Vermont, Calendonia and Washington County are under a flash flood warning until 1:30 PM.
Heavy rain has dropped up to 2-4 inches of rain and this could lead to washed out dirt road, sharp rises in small streams and creeks, and ponding on the roadways.

Keep a close watch for flooding if you are heading down Route 2 this morning and if you do come upon a flooded roadway, turn around and find another way to get to your destination!

A flash flood warning is also in effect for Caledonia and Essex County Vt until 3:00 PM.

In Orange County, Fairlee Bradford and Newbury are also under a flash flood warning until 12:30 PM. Keep an eye out if your traveling down Rt. 5 and I-91, ponding on the roadways and wash outs are possible.

In New Hampshire, a flash flood warning is in effect until 11 AM in Grafton, Coos, Carroll and Northern Belknap County

If you come upon a flooded roadway TURN AROUND and find another way! Do not drive through flooded roadways.

Storms reports are starting to filter in:

Woodsville NH- Water in a Cottage Hospital operating room, multiple flooded roadways

Plymouth NH- 0.4″ Hail

Lebanon NH- Multiple downed trees

North Haverhill NH- 3.18″ of rain

Sugar Hill NH- 4.09″ of rain

Stay with Local 22/44 News for the latest information

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog