Weather Blog: Strong thunderstorms lead to flash flooding

Heavy rain has lead to flash flooding across eastern Vermont and New Hampshire.

A very slow moving complex of thunderstorm has dumped 2-3″ of rain leading to flooding in many locations.

Flash Flood Warning are posted around the region:

In Vermont, Calendonia and Washington County are under a flash flood warning until 1:30 PM.

Heavy rain has dropped up to 2-4 inches of rain and this could lead to washed out dirt road, sharp rises in small streams and creeks, and ponding on the roadways.

Keep a close watch for flooding if you are heading down Route 2 this morning and if you do come upon a flooded roadway, turn around and find another way to get to your destination!

A flash flood warning is also in effect for Caledonia and Essex County Vt until 3:00 PM.

In Orange County, Fairlee Bradford and Newbury are also under a flash flood warning until 12:30 PM. Keep an eye out if your traveling down Rt. 5 and I-91, ponding on the roadways and wash outs are possible.

In New Hampshire, a flash flood warning is in effect until 11 AM in Grafton, Coos, Carroll and Northern Belknap County

If you come upon a flooded roadway TURN AROUND and find another way! Do not drive through flooded roadways.

Storms reports are starting to filter in:

Woodsville NH- Water in a Cottage Hospital operating room, multiple flooded roadways

Plymouth NH- 0.4″ Hail

Lebanon NH- Multiple downed trees

North Haverhill NH- 3.18″ of rain

Sugar Hill NH- 4.09″ of rain

