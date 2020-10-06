Weather Blog: Strong wind and t’storms possible Wednesday

Good afternoon!

A strong cold front sweeps through Wednesday with big wind gusts and scattered showers and thunderstorms out ahead of it. Behind the front, cold air pours south with a chance for mountaintop snow showers. Let’s take it day-by-day.

Tonight – Clouds increase as an already very breezy south wind keeps up, even after sunset, at 10-20 mph with gusts of 30 mph. The temp dips only into the mid 40s to low 50s, making for a warmer night than the last few.

Wednesday – A few early morning showers scoot by, generally along the Canadian border, but the real show is reserved for the afternoon. Starting around lunchtime, scattered showers and thunderstorms (yes, early October thunderstorms) will bubble up. Storms may be capable of frequent lightning, small hail and heavy rain, but the largest threat will arise out of potentially damaging wind gusts to 50-60 mph. Outside of scattered thunderstorms, the wind picks up on his own, particularly along eastern facing slopes of the Adirondacks and Green Mountains. A SSW wind of 15-25 mph gusts to 30-50 mph. Power outages are possible and any unsecured outdoor objects such as lightweight patio furniture, yard toys or Fall decorations could be blown around. Wet leaves will also be quite slick and a bit of an added challenge for drivers in heavy downpours. Most rainfall totals come in under 0.75″. Low 60s.

Wednesday Night – The last showers wrap up before midnight, though storms peter out with sunset. Mostly cloudy. Upper 30s to low 40s. The wind remains quite brisk, but begins to shift to out of the west or northwest behind the departing front at 10-20 mph, gusts to 30+ mph still possible.

Thursday – Breaks of sun are possible, especially in large valleys and through southern counties, but clouds linger north. Upslope flow may allow for some mountain snow showers could drop our first dusting to an inch or two above 3000′. It’s a cold, raw and blustery day with a high in the mid 40s to low 50s and a northwest wind of 15-30 mph making it feel even colder. Brrr!

Have a great evening!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault