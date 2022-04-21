We are monitoring a warm front beginning to lift north into New England this morning. It is bringing with it some increasing clouds to start the day, but it is overall pretty cold with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Make sure to bundle up this morning, but don’t worry about any travel concerns on the roadways as they remain bare and dry.

The afternoon will feature mostly cloudy skies, highs in the 50s, and isolated showers across the North Country. Those showers will continue to slip eastward into the Champlain Valley and southern Vermont by the evening commute home. Rainfall totals will average less than a quarter of an inch.

Winds will also be picking up during the second half of the day with south breezes sustained at 15-30 mph, gusting upwards of 40-50 mph. Tie down any outdoor decorations/furniture, or just simply bring them inside for the day.

Showers will exit overnight into Friday morning with just some leftover cloudiness. As the rain and clouds begin to clear by late in the day, high pressure will fly hot onto the scene. That high pressure will not just help to clear out the clouds, but it will bring about calming winds and mild highs in the mid 50s.

The early call on our weekend forecast features the mention of a new system arriving, but will the disturbance provide enough moisture to squeeze out rain showers Saturday night? That’s the big question we’re looking to resolve in the next few, new model runs of weather data. As of now, we’ll call it partly to mostly cloudy both Saturday and Sunday with a few showers arriving late Saturday and exiting by Sunday morning. Rainfall totals will remain minimal.