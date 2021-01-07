Weather Blog: Stubborn cloud cover finally breaks

Good evening!

We’ve had far more cloudy than sunny days recently, but blue sky becomes more prevalent as we slide towards the weekend. Even today, Thursday, many enjoyed sunshine in central and southern areas – as well as across our taller peaks with an undercast blanket of low cloud cover.

With weak high pressure nosing in from central Canada, there’s more where that came from right through the first half of the weekend. However, during this stretch, it gets just a tad colder. Here’s the breakdown:

Tonight – Gradually clearing. Still some patchy freezing drizzle or flurries may be possible where low clouds persist. Mid to upper teens.

Friday – Partly sunny (sunshine is more widespread by the afternoon). Low to mid 20s. North 10 mph.

Friday Night – Partly to mostly cloudy. Upper single digits to mid teens.

Saturday – Partly to mostly sunny. Low to mid 20s. North 10 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly to mostly cloudy. Mid teens.

Sunday – Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Mid to upper 20s.

Have a great Friday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault