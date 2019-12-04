Weather Blog: Stuck in a holding pattern







Good evening!

Nothing really changes much for the next couple of days. Stubborn clouds remain overhead, occasionally spitting snow, with temps bouncing back-and-forth between the 20s at night and 30s during the day.

Tonight into Thursday morning, a weak wave keeps those thick clouds producing scattered snow showers, especially over higher terrain. It’s not quite as cold as last night with the temp only dipping into the 20s. Then, tomorrow, it rebounds back to the low and mid 30s. By the afternoon, a northwest wind at 10-15 mph develops.

Friday, another weak wave passes by, especially over the southern half of Vermont and New Hampshire. Just like the first, only minimal accumulations should be anticipated. A dusting to 1-2″ is all we get out of either little piece of energy. Slightly cooler Friday. Near 20 in the morning, then near 30 degrees by the afternoon.

Quieter over the weekend. Chilly Saturday, from the teens in the morning to low and mid 20s by the afternoon. It’s milder on Sunday, however, in the mid to upper 30s. Early next week, that top temp jumps to the low 40s with rain likely Monday and Tuesday.

Have a great Thursday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault