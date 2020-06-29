Weather Blog: Stuck low-pressure system keeps rain chances through the first part of the week

After a pretty wet weekend, we are stuck with more rain chances Monday.

Some of us are waking up in Mother Nature’s fog (clearly she needs a cup of coffee) making for a damp and dreary Monday Morning.

We are currently tracking a stubborn low-pressure system, which has decided to camp out over the Gulf of Maine, and the Cape and Islands. As this low sits and spins its wringing out all of it’s moisture over the northeast, bringing daily chances for rain.

Unfortunately this system isn’t bringing a slug of widespread rain, rather scattered hit or miss showers and a few storms, which will bring rain (at times heavy rain) to some communities, while leaving others dry.

When all is set and done, and we finally break this pattern, rainfall totals will have reached 0.75-1.00 with a few localized spots nearing 2 inches.

We finally wrap up the rain Wednesday, with drier weather to finish the week, but the heat begins to build with temperatures nearing 90° by Thursday

Happy Monday

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley