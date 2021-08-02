Weather Blog: Summer is back

Good evening!
Despite an early taste of Fall the last few days, Summer is very much in full swing this week with every day ending up near 80° and ample sunshine. Here’s the breakdown:
Tonight – Mostly clear with patchy valley fog likely. Mid to upper 50s for most; but, low to mid 50s in the Adirondacks and east of the Green Mountains. Light and variable wind.
Tuesday – Mostly sunny. Mid 70s to near 80°. Southwest wind 10-15 mph. An uptick in cloud cover late in the day with a spot shower is possible throughout southern Quebec.
Wednesday – Mostly to partly sunny with a stray shower over the mountains. Near 80°.
Thursday – Mostly sunny. Low 80s.
Friday – Mostly sunny. Low 80s.
Have a great Tuesday!
-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault