Weather Blog: Summer like forecast continues into Sunday

Happy Saturday everyone!

A gorgeous day with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures very summer like, reaching into the lower 80s. Smokey skies remain through the afternoon as smoke from the wildfires out west impact our region. Tonight partly cloudy skies develop with lows mild in the lower 60s. Clouds linger into early Sunday morning.

Sunday, sunny skies develop through late morning and early afternoon with highs once again in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Dew points do climb into the lower 60s, so it may even feel a bit muggy outside. Winds become breezy from the south at 10-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph possible. Clouds begin to increase late Sunday and into Monday as an unsettled weather pattern sets up.

We need rainfall, and it looks like we could see shower chances arrive late Monday through Thursday. Have a great weekend and enjoy the summer like warmth.

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn