Weather Blog: Summer-like weekend with temps in the 80’s

Patchy fog is filling in the valleys this morning. You can clearly see it on our camera here in Colchester!

Today’s forecast… just like yesterday, and the day before… we have a mix of sunshine and clouds with temperatures climbing into the mid 70’s

Skies clear out overnight, and its a pleasant evening, with morning lows in the mid 50’s.

Saturday the sunshine is continuing through the morning, as temperatures climb to the low 80’s… yes I said low 80’s! A warm weekend forecast is on tap. But clouds and a few spot showers move in for Saturday evening.

Sunday’s forecast is dry but expect more clouds and breezy conditions out of the south at 15-25 with gusts as high as 35 mph. Partly sunny skies and temperatures once again climbing into the low 80’s

Have a great weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley