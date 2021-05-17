Weather Blog: Summer warmth continues into mid week

Happy Monday!

Another sunny and warm afternoon. A few isolated shower chances remain into the evening otherwise a dry night expected tonight along with a few clouds. Overnight lows remain mild, but a perfect night to open the windows and enjoy some fresh air. Temperatures fall into the 50s.

A weak front will move through early Tuesday, this will bring a few spotty showers otherwise sunshine returns into the afternoon with dry conditions. Highs will remain warm, peaking in the mid to upper 70s for most. Winds will be southwest around 5-10 mph before turning out of the northwest into the afternoon. By Wednesday a ridge of warmer air builds in, this will allow summer like warmth to move into most of the northeast, highs are expected to reach into the 80s for most and last into the weekend.

Showers hold of in the forecast until Thursday afternoon and remain into the upcoming weekend however. Have a great day and don’t forget the sunscreen when outdoors!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn