Weather Blog: Sun briefly returns midweek

Good evening!

A layer of warm air aloft in the atmosphere (above 3000′) really cut down our snow totals, in many cases by at least half of what was expected. It raced into the region about 3 hours too soon this morning. This earlier arrival cut off the heavy 1-2″/hr snowfall rates that if we had managed to hold onto, would easily have brought us into the forecast ranges. Instead, it was a mixture of sleet and snow over northern areas and sleet and freezing rain south. However, if that has left you feel downtrodden, there are more opportunities for snow in the coming days.

In fact, tonight, snow showers are pivoting through from west to east with an additional quick dusting to a couple of inches. Roads will freeze up again, though, making for some white-knuckle moments behind the wheel overnight. Low temp, 0-15° north and near 20° south. Northwest wind 10-15 mph. Clouds will begin to peel back after midnight.

Wednesday, high pressure briefly builds in, giving us a day of mostly sunny skies. But, it’s chilly as many of our mid-winter sunshine-filled days are. The top temp hovers in the teens to low 20s with a light northwest wind of 5-10 mph. Wednesday night, high clouds fill back in, but they are not thick enough to provide much insulation and the temp plummets into the single digits above and below zero.

Our next blast of wintry weather takes shape for Thursday into Friday. At this point, it appears as though snow will start in southern Vermont during the day on Thursday, before filling in across central and northern zones by Thursday night, wrapping up in scattered snow showers early Friday. While it’s too early to commit to any numbers. 2-8″ looks like a decent bet, though that could change depending on the track of the storm. Fingers crossed, we’ll stay mostly or ALL snow with more of a powder consistently as recent data has trended colder.

Have a good evening!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault