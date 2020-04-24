Weather Blog: Sun, rain and snow over the weekend

Good evening! Happy Friday!

Clouds will slowly meander south overnight, and eventually clear from even southern Vermont and southern New Hampshire Saturday morning. That leaves us with a gorgeous first half of the weekend. It’s mostly sunny and warm, too. The morning temp bottoms out near 30 degrees, then climbs into the mid 50s north to low 60s south by the afternoon. Wind, light from the northwest. Saturday night, becoming mostly cloudy. Mid to low 30s.





Sunday is the more complicated part of the weekend. It starts as an overcast, but dry day. Rain will spread north by early to mid afternoon. There are still some question marks to address with higher resolution forecast models tomorrow, but odds are increasing that higher terrain of central and southern Vermont and New Hampshire will make the switch to snow by late afternoon into the evening. For now, as an early estimate that may change, a solid 1-4″ seems likely through large valleys with 4+” above 1000′. Showers will taper Monday with drier weather taking over midweek, but rain (and only rain) returning Thursday and Friday. That’s one soggy, unsettled last week of April! Circling back to Sunday, look for a top temp near 50 degrees, then dip into the 30s Sunday night (meaning snow is sloppy and heavy) before reaching back into the 40s Monday.

Have a terrific weekend!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault