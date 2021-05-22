Weather Blog: Sunday Showers

I hope everyone is having a great weekend! We didn’t get to 90° on Saturday afternoon to make it an official heatwave but it was still plenty hot and a bit sticky. Burlington missed the heatwave by about 3° before clouds got thicker and spotty showers moved in. Showers will end Saturday night and much of the overnight will be dry; lows will be in the low to mid 60s. If you hate muggy sleeping, you’re going to leave the AC going for another night.









Sunday, we’ll watch a cold front slide from north to south during the first half of the day. It’ll bring scattered showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms to the North Country from breakfast through early afternoon. The best opportunity for severe weather lies to our south, but areas of Vermont & New Hampshire closest to Massachusetts stand the best chance at an isolated damaging wind gust. Skies will clear regionwide by mid-afternoon and it’ll feel a whole lot different as winds shift around from the north and start gusting near 20mph. That north wind will bring a big taste of refreshment, causing dewpoints to drop into the 40s & 50s during the afternoon.

With clear skies and dry air in place, the stage will be set for a chilly start to Monday with lows in the 40s! The colder pockets of the NEK and Adirondacks will be in the middle & high 30s but most should avoid a frost. Monday will be a stunner under tons of sun and highs nearing 70°. If that’s too cool for you, Tuesday we’re back close to 80° but clouds will be increasing and the wind will be picking up.

Our next shot at storms arrives with another front on Wednesday. A severe potential may develop with that front, we’ll be keeping a close eye on it.

-Meteorologist Sean Parker