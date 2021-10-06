Weather Blog: Sunny and 70s

SkyTracker Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good afternoon!

Quiet weather rounds out the work week! Here’s the breakdown:

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear with areas of dense fog. Mid 40s to near 50 degrees. Nearly calm.

Thursday – Mostly sunny once the morning fog clears. Mid 60s to low 70s. Light northwest wind 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear with patchy fog. Low to mid 50s.

Friday – Mostly sunny. Upper 60s to low and mid 70s.

Friday Night – Increasing clouds. Low to mid 50s.

Saturday – Partly sunny with a few sprinkles or light showers, mainly over New York Saturday night into Sunday. Mid to upper 60s.

Sunday – More clouds than sun. Mid to upper 60s.

Have a fantastic Thursday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog