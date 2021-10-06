Weather Blog: Sunny and 70s

Good afternoon!

Quiet weather rounds out the work week! Here’s the breakdown:

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear with areas of dense fog. Mid 40s to near 50 degrees. Nearly calm.

Thursday – Mostly sunny once the morning fog clears. Mid 60s to low 70s. Light northwest wind 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear with patchy fog. Low to mid 50s.

Friday – Mostly sunny. Upper 60s to low and mid 70s.

Friday Night – Increasing clouds. Low to mid 50s.

Saturday – Partly sunny with a few sprinkles or light showers, mainly over New York Saturday night into Sunday. Mid to upper 60s.

Sunday – More clouds than sun. Mid to upper 60s.

Have a fantastic Thursday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault