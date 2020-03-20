Weather Blog: Sunny and chilly over the weekend

Good evening! Happy Friday!

Thunderstorms have come to a close this afternoon (as of 5:00 PM). A few more brief, gusty downpours may be possible, but our cold front is poised to swing through in the next few hours. Behind that front, an air mass that is colder and drier arrives. That will aid in clearing those dark clouds. Before that happens, a few snow showers could get squeeze out, particularly over higher terrain of northern New York and northern Vermont, with no accumulation expected. The temp tonight will fall quickly into the teens to 20s.

Saturday and Sunday both bring ample sunshine and highs in the 30s. Saturday may be a bit more breezy with a north northwest wind of 10-20 mph, that backs off to 5-10 mph Sunday. In between, the mercury falls into the single digits or teens Saturday night. Brrr! The temp will climb early next week, but we’re keeping an eye for a rain/snow mix that could bring accumulating snow, especially through higher terrain of the Adirondacks to central and southern Vermont, Monday. Stay tuned for more details! Here’s just one possible solution:

Make it a great weekend! Enjoy some time outdoors in the fresh air.

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault