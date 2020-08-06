Weather Blog: Sunny and comfortable conditions remain in place

Good Thursday morning everyone!

We had a gorgeous night last night with cool and crisp conditions. Dew points are back in the 50s, and lows fell into the 50s for the first time in a while! Hopefully you got to open up that window and give that air conditioner a break. Today we track mostly sunny skies and highs peaking in the upper 70s near 80 degrees. Winds remain west at 5-10 mph.

Tonight we remain mostly clear with lows falling back into the 50s. Low humidity also remains so another perfect night to open up the windows and enjoy the cooler, crisp air. By Friday we see a mixture of sunshine and clouds. A few rain showers become possible late Friday and into Friday night, especially for southern VT and NH. Overall, staying mainly quiet into the upcoming weekend and temperatures begin to warm!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn