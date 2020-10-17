Weather Blog: Sunny and dry conditions remain into Sunday

Happy Saturday everyone!

The rainfall is gone and the sunshine has returned. Highs today peak in the mid 50s for most. Tonight we stay dry and mostly clear with light and variable winds. This will allow temperatures to fall back into the 30s for most, so bundle up! We look to stay fairly quiet into Sunday’s forecast as well.

Sunday begins with sunny skies, however cloud cover increases through late afternoon along with shower chances arriving again late Sunday night and into Monday. Temperatures Sunday will be near 60 degrees and fall into the 40s overnight. Temperatures remain seasonable into next week, but it looks to be pretty dreary. Overcast skies dominate with shower chances persisting.

Have a great weekend!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn