Weather Blog: Sunny and dry forecast remains into late week

Happy Thursday!

A comfortable start this morning with many locations in the 50s. Mostly sunny skies remain through the afternoon with winds south at 10-15mph. Highs will peak in the upper 70s and lower 80s, which is seasonable for this time of year. Tonight clear skies remain along with temperatures slightly warmer, in the upper 50s.

Friday will be a mainly dry day, but will feature a bit more cloud cover especially into the afternoon. Highs will once again peak in the mid to lower 80s. As a frontal system approaches from the west it will begin to stall out over our region. Ahead of this front, warm and humid air will usher in for Saturday and Sunday. Depending on exactly where this front stall will depict just how warm we get, and how much rainfall we receive. The shower chance as of now looks to hold in the forecast through early next week.

Have a great day!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn