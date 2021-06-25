Weather Blog: Sunny and dry Friday forecast

Happy Friday!

A sunny and dry start across the region today as high pressure scoots off to our east. You may want the light jacket stepping out early, but its another summer afternoon with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid to lower 80s. Winds will be breezy again out of the south 10-15mph. Tonight skies remain partly cloudy with dry conditions. Lows will be mild however with winds staying south 5-10 mph, temps fall into the mid 60s.

Humidity will begin to rise into the weekend as rain chances become more likely as a frontal system stall to the northwest. Showers move into the region into early afternoon Saturday, with thunderstorms possible Sunday afternoon. Rainfall totals by Sunday morning look to be around a quarter of an inch. Highest amounts will be closest to this stalled frontal boundary, so in northern NY, and VT. Winds remain breezy into Saturday ushering in the warm air. Highs Sunday and into early next week top off near 90 so make sure you have the AC ready to go!

Have a wonderful weekend!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn