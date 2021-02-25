Weather Blog: Sunny and seasonable Friday

Good afternoon!

There’s more sunshine on the way to close out the work week, alongside cooler, but seasonable temperatures. Then, warm air returns this weekend, but Saturday we’re left facing another messy mix of snow and rain. Here’s how it all plays out:

Tonight – Mostly clear east of the Green Mountains and mostly to partly cloudy across western Vermont and northern New York. A few flurries are even possible across the Adirondacks. Low temp, upper single digits to mid teens, though it may get close to zero in colder NEK hollows. Light north wind 5-10 mph.

Friday – Mostly to partly sunny. Upper 20s to low 30s. Light south wind 5-10 mph.

Friday Night – Increasing clouds. Upper teens to low 20s.

Saturday – Another quick-hitting messy mix of rain and snow is on tap. During the morning, a burst of snow will spread from southwest to northeast, putting down a quick 1-3″ outside of broad valleys. Then, as the temp soars into the upper 30s to low 40s, snow will changeover to rain. Total precip is light, generally under 0.25″, but some light icy buildup above 1000′ may be possible during the switchover. South wind 10-20 mph with strong gusts across our mountain summits.

Saturday Night – Drying out, but staying cloudy. Low 30s.

Sunday – More clouds than sun. Low to mid 40s. Light south wind 5-10 mph. Sunday evening into Monday, more rain and snow showers are possible.

Have a great Friday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault