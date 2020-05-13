Weather Blog: Sunny and seasonable Thursday

Good afternoon!

Tonight – Mostly clear with that brisk, relentless northwest wind finally settling after sunset. Mid 20s to mid 30s; most spots just a few degrees milder than last night. Patchy to widespread frost is likely through large valleys with a hard freeze elsewhere.

Thursday – Mostly sunny with increasing thin, high afternoon clouds. Low to mid 60s. South wind 5-15 mph.

Thursday Night – Showers likely. 40s.

Friday – More clouds than sun with a second round of rain bubbling up in the afternoon. Showers may be heavy at times and there is a chance for a few t’storms in southern Vermont into southern New Hampshire. Rain will total one-quarter to one inch. Upper 50s to low 60s. Light south wind 5-10 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny. Mid to upper 60s.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy. Mid 60s.

Monday – Rain likely. Upper 50s to low 60s.

Have a nice evening!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault