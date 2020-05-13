Weather Blog: Sunny and seasonable Thursday

Good afternoon!
Tonight – Mostly clear with that brisk, relentless northwest wind finally settling after sunset. Mid 20s to mid 30s; most spots just a few degrees milder than last night. Patchy to widespread frost is likely through large valleys with a hard freeze elsewhere.
Thursday – Mostly sunny with increasing thin, high afternoon clouds. Low to mid 60s. South wind 5-15 mph.
Thursday Night – Showers likely. 40s.
Friday – More clouds than sun with a second round of rain bubbling up in the afternoon. Showers may be heavy at times and there is a chance for a few t’storms in southern Vermont into southern New Hampshire. Rain will total one-quarter to one inch. Upper 50s to low 60s. Light south wind 5-10 mph.
Saturday – Partly sunny. Mid to upper 60s.
Sunday – Mostly cloudy. Mid 60s.
Monday – Rain likely. Upper 50s to low 60s.
Have a nice evening!
-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault