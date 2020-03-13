Weather Blog: Sunny and seasonable weekend

Happy Friday!

After a week like this one, we all need a little fresh air, right?! Well, Mother Nature is serving us up some quiet weather for you to get out and enjoy.

Tonight – Widespread rain is long-gone, but a few sprinkles or mountain flurries may be possible overnight into Saturday morning. Upper 20s to low and mid 30s with a southwest wind at 10-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Saturday – Expect a mix of sun and clouds. Mid 30s to low 40s with a brisk west wind still gusting to 30 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy. Near 20 degrees.

Sunday – Mostly sunny. Upper 20s to low and mid 30s. North breeze 10-15 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear and cold with a low temp of -10° to 10°.

TGIF! Have a wonderful weekend!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault

