Weather Blog: Sunny and seasonably warm

Good afternoon!

A long stretch of beautiful Summer weather unfolds to take us through the end of the work week and into part of the upcoming weekend. Humidity is lower, too!

Here are the details:

Tonight – Mostly clear with some patchy river valley fog. Mid 50s to low 60s. Wind, light and variable.

Thursday – Mostly sunny with scattered fair weather clouds bubbling up throughout the afternoon. Upper 70s to mid 80s. NW 5-7 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny with again, more afternoon higher terrain clouds. Our terrain may also be the driving force for a few scattered showers or a weak thunderstorm, mainly over southern Vermont. Low to mid 80s. N 5-10 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny. Upper 70s to low 80s.

Sunday – Increasing clouds. Upper 70s to low 80s.

Rain chances go up Sunday night into early next week with Monday, right now, seemingly the wettest day.

Have a great evening!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault