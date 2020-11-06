Weather Blog: Sunny and warm conditions remain into the weekend

Happy Friday everyone!

Another sunny day today with VERY warm conditions for early November standards. Most locations today were in the upper 60s near 70 degrees. Tonight clouds begin to increase a bit, with dry conditions. Cloud cover and winds out of the south keep us mild overnight, falling into the upper 40s and low to mid 50s for most. As we move into the weekend the quiet weather remains.

Saturday will start off sunny with temperatures climbing quickly. Once again most will top off in the 60s to near 70 degrees Saturday afternoon along with mostly sunny skies. Partly cloudy skies develop Saturday night with lows in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. The warm trend remains with highs in the 60s to near 70 degrees even into early next week. Our next chance for any rainfall looks to arrive on Wednesday of next week (reminder that is also Veterans Day!). Behind that system it looks likely we see temperatures fall back into the 50s for highs, slightly more seasonable for this time of year.

Have a great day and weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn