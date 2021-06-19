Weather Blog: Sunny and warm Father’s Day forecast

Happy Saturday everyone!

Feeling like a nice summer afternoon across the region with highs for most topping out in the lower 80s. A mixture of sunshine and clouds remains into the evening with isolated thunderstorms possible until around sunset. With southerly flow, a slight uptick in humidity along with an upper level low pressure system in southern Canada, there is just enough instability to produce a few stronger storms. After sunshine partly to mostly clear skies remain with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Your Father’s Day and first day of Summer are both this Sunday and the forecast is looking picture perfect. Sunny skies develop with high temperatures summerlike in the low to mid 80s. Winds will be light out of the south 5-10 mph with dewpoints in the low 60s, it may feel a bit humid at times. Into the overnight we see clouds increase into Monday as a cold front approaches. This could bring yet another chance for strong to severe storms, especially in the north country of NY by Monday.

Enjoy your weekend and don’t forgot to apply that sunscreen as the UV index remains high!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn