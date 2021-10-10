Weather Blog: Sunny and warm forecast into early next week

Happy Sunday!

The sunshine has returned this afternoon as a dry forecast remains into tonight. Temperatures will fall back into the upper 40s and lower 50s tonight with winds south 5-10 mph. Sunshine along with some clouds will start your holiday on Monday as we start to warm up.

Monday will feature sunshine and clouds in the morning, with mostly sunny skies into the afternoon as high pressure takes control. Highs will be well above average in the mid to lower 70s. The summer like forecast remains into Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and highs peaking in the mid to upper 70s. We being to cool down by late week but stay unseasonably warm. A few showers may develop Wednesday but the best chance for rain in the next seven days looks to be next Saturday.

Have a great holiday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn