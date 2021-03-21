Weather Blog: Sunny and warm forecast remains into Monday

Happy Sunday!

A gorgeous forecast today with many locations seeing high temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s with wall to wall sunshine. We stay clear tonight and on the mild side, most temperatures remain in the lower 30s. Winds remain light out of the south.

Monday will feature more of the same, sunshine and dry conditions along with highs in the lower 60s – well above average for late March. Wind stay south at 5-10 mph. As we move into Tuesday its another sunny and warm day. Clouds increase Wednesday with the warmth remaining. Showers arrive Thursday and into Friday. Temperatures fall back into the 50s by weeks end.

Have a great rest of your weekend!
-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn

